Avian flu in Stratford-on-Avon confirmed by Defra   

Avian influenza has been confirmed in a number of geese along the river Avon in Stratford-on-Avon.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have confirmed avian influenza A(H5N1) is currently present in the wild bird population.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is now urging people who are near the river Avon and the surrounding area not to touch any sick or dead wild birds. The UKHSA, Warwickshire County Council and Stratford-on-Avon District Council are working together with APHA to manage the situation, protect public health, and reduce the risk to other birds.

If you find a sick or dead bird, please contact the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 or visit the Report dead wild birds webpage on the GOV.UK website.

The A(H5N1) strain is highly infectious to other birds, but the risk to human health is considered very low. However, it is vital that people do not touch sick birds or dead bird carcasses to avoid the need to introduce further infection control measures.

For those visiting Stratford and the surrounding areas, please:

Thoroughly wash hands in soap and water. Hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol can be used as an alternative but this is less effective.

Stay on the footpaths and keep dogs on leads.

Avoid touching or picking up dead or sick birds.

Do not handle feathers or any surfaces that may be contaminated by droppings.

Mamoona Tahir, Consultant in Health Protection leading on avian influenza for UKHSA West Midlands, said:

“The risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, however it is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds. As a precaution, anyone who may have come into contact with the droppings or birds in an area where the infection has been confirmed will be monitored and offered a course of antiviral medication if needed.”

In areas where avian influenza has been confirmed or is suspected, anyone who has been in contact with sick or dead birds or their droppings, whilst not wearing the correct personal protective equipment (PPE), should make sure any footwear is properly cleaned and thoroughly washes their hands in soap and water.

They should also notify the UK Health Security Agency’s West Midlands Health Protection Team on 0344 225 3560. This is so that public health experts can determine if antiviral medication or active surveillance of their condition is necessary. If someone has handled infected birds whilst wearing adequate PPE, they must still undergo active surveillance.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"We are working closely with Stratford-on-Avon District Council and partner agencies to ensure the health and safety of residents in Stratford. We are asking people not to feed wild birds at this time, not to touch or move dead birds, and to keep their dogs away from them.”

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health, Warwickshire County Council said:

“The incidence of avian flu in the wild bird population is something that we are taking very seriously. The UKHSA has made it clear that the risk of the disease transferring from birds to humans is considered to be very low. To ensure this situation remains, members of the public should not touch or go near sick or dying birds and any dead birds found should be reported to DEFRA.”

It is likely that avian flu is circulating more widely than Stratford. If anyone sees sick or dead birds by waterways or on private land in the surrounding areas in Warwickshire, do not touch them and call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

For more information, contact the UKHSA West Midlands press office on 0121 232 9223/4, or for their out-of-hours phoneline contact 07834 311 393.