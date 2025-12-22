Support over the festive period for victim-survivors of Domestic Abuse

The festive season can be a daunting time for those who have or are experiencing domestic abuse.

Alarmingly, it's estimated that across the UK, two women a week are killed due to acts of domestic abuse, brought on by a partner, ex-partner or a family member.

Domestic abuse doesn’t discriminate and can affect women and men, members of the LGBTQ+ community, the elderly and the disabled. The abuse might not present as physical abuse either. There are many other forms of abuse including: technological, financial, coercive control and sexual abuse.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want everyone to stay safe, healthy, and independent during the festive season, including victim-survivors of domestic abuse and their dependents. Specialist services are here to help you with your current situation. Please take those first steps and get in touch. Help is available, and you are not alone.”

Warwickshire County Council and its partners would like to remind victim-survivors that it’s important to access support, when ready, to leave the perpetrator and seek support.

If you’re a friend or family member of someone who has confided in you about domestic abuse, you can help them with the following steps:

• Engage with the victim-survivor and reach out to them with help and support. This can include (e.g., food shopping, childcare) as well as giving them space and time to talk to you.

• Together with the victim-survivor, develop a safety plan that includes any dependents (such as children or siblings,) just in case the abuse gets worse. This includes keeping numbers of neighbours, friends and family who can be called on for help; have accessible important documents, money, a few personal things ready to go if they need to leave immediately; make a plan on how they can exit the house and access help.

• Always help them to be discrete so that their partner or family members do not find out and they can keep safe.

• Collate helpful information with the victim-survivor that includes information and support services, contact numbers for social workers, child protection or nearest police station and shelters.

In addition to the above, the Council and partners would like to highlight localised services for anyone who needs them:

The Warwickshire Domestic Abuse Support and Accommodation service (delivered by Refuge) Refuge provides a number of services for anyone suffering at the hands of a perpetrator, including:

Safe accommodation for those fleeing domestic abuse and in need of a safe place to stay.

Independent domestic violence advocates (IDVAs) to support both women and men who are at high risk of serious harm.

Outreach support to meet women or men experiencing domestic abuse where they are — at home, or at a safe place in the community — to provide confidential support.

A group programme for women focusing on the dynamics of domestic abuse.

Security such as locks, door chains, a spy hole, or other devices that can be fitted to a survivor’s home; and

Drop-in services, held at locations across Warwickshire, to give clients the opportunity to meet with Refuge’s outreach team.

Refuge has a dedicated helpline for Warwickshire: 0800 408 1552 (Monday-Friday 8:30am-8:30pm) where you can speak to a specialist support worker.

www.refuge.org.uk/i-need-help-now/refuge-domestic-violence-service-warwickshire/

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

The National helpline is a Freephone, 24-hour Helpline: 0808 2000 247

Talk2someone

A dedicated website signposting to support services throughout Warwickshire and National support services.

www.talk2someone.org.uk/support-services/

Warwickshire Police

If you suspect someone’s life is in danger, please dial 999.