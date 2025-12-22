For day 22 of our Christmas Countdown - we're focussing on the Voice, Influence & Change team!

As part of our festive Advent Calendar celebrations, today we are proud to spotlight the incredible work of Warwickshire’s Voice, Influence & Change team.

True to Child Friendly Warwickshire ethos, the team has championed participation and engagement, creating real opportunities for young people to shape decisions and influence change.

Here’s what they’ve achieved in 2025:

The team held over 45 forum meetings, to hear young people's voices, spending more than 100 hours with WCC’s forums such as Children in Care Council, Care Leavers Forum, IMPACT and Youth Council.

Moreover, the team connected with young people over 600 times, including 128 one-to-one sessions.

13 amazing events were hosted during the year bringing together more than 200 young people to share ideas and shape change.

In addition, the Youth Conference, Shaping Tomorrow Together early this year, led by young people, welcomed over 150 participants, creating a powerful platform for youth leadership and collaboration.

Warwickshire’s Voice, Influence & Change team, work closely with parents and carers. This year they held 27 dedicated sessions, investing over 80 hours to engage and support 261 families.

To help families understand what the Warwickshire Families First approach is about and how it can support them we worked with young people and parents to create an engaging animation which clearly explains Warwickshire’s approach - which is about professionals like teachers, family workers, doctors and police all working closely with families to offer the right support at the right time.

Watch the Warwickshire Families First animation to learn more

These efforts have strengthened relationships, amplified voices, and driven positive change across Warwickshire. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive community where every voice matters and we’re listening.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “Being a Child Friendly Warwickshire means putting young people at the heart of everything we do. The Voice, Influence & Change team ensures that every child and young person has the opportunity to share their ideas, shape decisions, and make a real difference. Their voices matter – and we’re proud to listen and act.”

For more information about Child Friendly Warwickshire and how you can get involved, visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

