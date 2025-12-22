Celebrating safely this New Year

There are many ways to celebrate and bring in the new year and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding everyone to enjoy a safe celebration.

Fireworks and sparklers at home can be a common sight on New Years Eve, but they can also lead to incidents. To help reduce the risk of injury, WFRS is reminding residents of the top safety guidelines.

The safest way to celebrate with fireworks is to attend a public display, however, if using fireworks at home, please follow these guidelines:

Only ever buy fireworks from a legitimate supplier, and make sure they have the CE mark

Store them in a box until it’s time to set them off

Follow the instructions closely

Position them in an open space well away from any structures

Ensure children are supervised at all times

Make sure a responsible adult sets off the fireworks and they have not been drinking alcohol - alcohol and fireworks are not a good combination!

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“New Year’s Eve can be a time for celebrating, and we want everyone to enjoy their celebrations safely. “We understand that fireworks can bring that extra sparkle but we want to make sure everyone is staying safe while having fun. “Taking that bit of extra care, or attending an organised display, can help you to have a great time, see in the new year with a bang, and stay safe.”

For more information about celebrating safely, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/celebrate-safely