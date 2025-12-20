Over the past year, thousands of people in Coventry & Warwickshire have taken the incredible step to set a date to quit smoking with support from their local service.

As 2025 draws to a close, we’re celebrating the incredible teams who make a difference in Warwickshire every single day.

For day 20 of our Christmas Countdown, we’re celebrating our journey to a smoke free Warwickshire!

Why not make 2026 your year to join them? Your local stop smoking service is ready and waiting to go on this journey with you. You can access a free programme of confidential support, including things like nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), stop smoking medication, vapes, and a Smoke Free app.

It’s the single best thing you can do for your health and wellbeing as you start the new year. Find out more and get in touch today at smokefreecw.co.uk – the team can help get everything in place to start 2026 smoke free.

