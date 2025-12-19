It's day 19 of our Christmas countdown - opening the door to Warwickshire’s Community Orchards 

This year, Warwickshire County Council’s Natural Capital Team has been hard at work creating something truly special for our communities.

This year, Warwickshire County Council’s Natural Capital Team has been hard at work creating something truly special for our communities. Over the past twelve months, they’ve planted 1,005 fruit and nut trees across 45 locations in Warwickshire, building orchards that will provide fresh fruit for generations to come.

These orchards aren’t just about trees; they’re about connection, sustainability, and celebration. Each planting is part of a transformative initiative to create beautiful green spaces while commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III.

What makes this even more inspiring? It’s a collaborative effort, local community groups, volunteers, and partner organisations have all joined forces, guided by the expertise of Tara Higgs, Assistant Ecologist at WCC.

And the story doesn’t end here! With more orchards planned for 2026, these spaces will continue to grow as places for residents to relax, connect with nature, and enjoy the fruits of a greener future. They’re a living symbol of Warwickshire’s commitment to biodiversity, cleaner air, and a sustainable, resilient county.

To find out more about tree planting in Warwickshire visit:

https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/natural-capital-biodiversity/tree-planting-warwickshire/4

