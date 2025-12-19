St Johns highways improvements progressing

Warwickshire County Council has given an update in the works taking place at St Johns, Warwick ahead of an embargo on works over the Christmas period.

To support local businesses, most of the parking spaces will be available over the Christmas period. The carriageway outside the shops will remain open, one-way only.

The footway works directly outside the business frontages along the full length of the footway up to The Paddocks junction have been completed. There remains a small amount of work to be done just off the Paddocks where the welfare unit is currently housed. This work is expected to be completed at the end of the week.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said:

“I have been pleased to see that the scheme has run well to date with the work running to schedule. Similarly, communication with local residents and businesses has been excellent.

Works are always slightly disruptive but, to mitigate against this, we can make sure that we maintain a flow of information.”

Updates will be maintained at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwicktowncentre.