Warwickshire County Council achieves triple green status for financial management

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to announce that its external auditor’s annual report gave the highest possible rating – ‘Green’ – in all three elements considered.

The report by the Council’s external auditor, Grant Thornton, assessed WCC’s arrangements for financial suitability, governance, and improving economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

In each category, WCC achieved a ‘Green’ rating, meaning that no significant weaknesses were identified. A key recommendation was made around the management of SEND deficits which reflects a national challenge. This is the strongest possible outcome and reflects the Council’s commitment to sound governance, effective financial stewardship and value for money.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at WCC, said:

“Achieving the highest rating across all areas is a fantastic endorsement of our approach to managing public money. It shows that Warwickshire County Council is financially prudent, well-governed, and focused on delivering services efficiently for our residents.”

The full report was presented to Council on Tuesday 16 December and can be viewed here.