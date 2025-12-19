Become a Supported Lodgings Host with Barnardo's

Warwickshire County & Surrounding Areas
Become a Supported Lodgings Host
Barnardo’s – Changing childhoods. Changing lives.
Barnardo’s is recruiting Supported Lodgings Hosts across Warwickshire and surrounding areas to provide safe, supportive accommodation for young people aged 16–21.
Supported Lodgings offer young people a stable place to live while they develop independence, life skills, and confidence for the future. Hosts play a vital role in helping young people move forward positively.
Why become a Supported Lodgings Host?
- Make a meaningful difference in a young person’s life
- Receive full training, ongoing support, and supervision from Barnardo’s
- Earn a weekly payment of £220 to support the placement
Who can apply?
You don’t need formal qualifications—just a spare room, a supportive approach, and a commitment to helping young people thrive.
Areas Covered: Warwickshire County and surrounding areas
Interested? Get in touch today!
Call Michael Spillane: 07516 104009/ 02476 372596
