Become a Supported Lodgings Host with Barnardo's

Warwickshire County & Surrounding Areas

Become a Supported Lodgings Host

Warwickshire County & Surrounding Areas

Barnardo’s – Changing childhoods. Changing lives.

Barnardo’s is recruiting Supported Lodgings Hosts across Warwickshire and surrounding areas to provide safe, supportive accommodation for young people aged 16–21.

Supported Lodgings offer young people a stable place to live while they develop independence, life skills, and confidence for the future. Hosts play a vital role in helping young people move forward positively.

Why become a Supported Lodgings Host?

Make a meaningful difference in a young person’s life

Receive full training, ongoing support, and supervision from Barnardo’s

Earn a weekly payment of £220 to support the placement

Who can apply?

You don’t need formal qualifications—just a spare room, a supportive approach, and a commitment to helping young people thrive.

Areas Covered: Warwickshire County and surrounding areas

Interested? Get in touch today! Call Michael Spillane: 07516 104009/ 02476 372596

Email: michael.spillane@barnardos.org.uk

Barnardo’s – Changing childhoods. Changing lives.