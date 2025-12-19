Become a Supported Lodgings Host with Barnardo's

Warwickshire County & Surrounding Areas

Become a Supported Lodgings Host

Warwickshire County & Surrounding Areas

 

Barnardo’s is recruiting Supported Lodgings Hosts across Warwickshire and surrounding areas to provide safe, supportive accommodation for young people aged 16–21.

Supported Lodgings offer young people a stable place to live while they develop independence, life skills, and confidence for the future. Hosts play a vital role in helping young people move forward positively.

Why become a Supported Lodgings Host?

  • Make a meaningful difference in a young person’s life
  • Receive full training, ongoing support, and supervision from Barnardo’s
  • Earn a weekly payment of £220 to support the placement

Who can apply?

You don’t need formal qualifications—just a spare room, a supportive approach, and a commitment to helping young people thrive.

 Areas Covered: Warwickshire County and surrounding areas

Interested? Get in touch today!

Call Michael Spillane: 07516 104009/ 02476 372596
Email: michael.spillane@barnardos.org.uk
 

Published: 19th December 2025

