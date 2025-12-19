A426 resurfacing scheme is on its way in 2026

A £1.5million scheme to resurface the A426 in Rugby, from the Tesco Roundabout to Junction 1 of the M6, is set to begin next February and expected to last ...

A £1.5million scheme to resurface the A426 in Rugby, from the Tesco Roundabout to Junction 1 of the M6, is set to begin next February and expected to last until the end of March.

The works will require a closure of the A426 northbound, with additional closures on the southbound sections over weekend periods to allow the roundabouts to be resurfaced, excluding Newton Roundabout where resurfacing was recently carried out.

Work will be carried out overnight seven days a week between the hours of 19:00 and 05:00. An earlier finishing time has been agreed, after engagement with local businesses, to accommodate their turnover of staff at 06:00.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are letting people know well in advance of this work actually happening to let them know we are on our way and to allow time for planning.

“It’s been an excellent exercise in working with local businesses and showing flexibility to move timings around to best accommodate them. It’s ongoing but we are working well together to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Details of timings and road closures are still being finalised. Full details, when available, will be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap