Families First approach strengthens child protection through collaboration, partnership and training 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is one of ten local authorities selected to pilot the Government’s Families First for Children programme.

WCC, in collaboration with partners, has developed its Family Help, Child Protection, Family Networks, and Multi-Agency Safeguarding arrangements over the past 18 months. These partnerships are working closely to support children and families earlier so more children can thrive in safe and loving homes.

The implementation of Warwickshire’s MultiAgency Child Protection Team (MACPT) has enabled professionals from social care, health, police and education to improve coordination and consistency in safeguarding practice across the county. This integrated approach has already closed critical gaps most notably in the response to NonFatal Strangulation (NFS). Through data collection and awareness sessions professionals are now equipped to recognise indicators, respond swiftly, and educate children and adults about the risks and behaviours.

Warwickshire is now actively partnering with the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA Centre) to align local practice with national guidance and research. WCC is taking significant steps to embed the CSA pathway across all multi-agency partners, delivering webinars and training with a CSA Strategy Change the Culture event planned to help agencies explore embedding the pathway.

To strengthen early intervention and prevention, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have been integrated into Family Help teams providing a visible safeguarding presence, building trust with young people, and addressing risks outside the home such as exploitation, peer on peer harm and community safety concerns. This approach aligns with the Families First emphasis on locally based, multidisciplinary Family Help teams working together, earlier.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said

“Families First is about ensuring children and families receive the right help at the right time. Working alongside health, police, education and community partners, Warwickshire is building a joined-up approach that strengthens child protection and delivers support earlier so fewer families reach crisis point and more children can grow up safely in loving homes. “By embedding PCSOs within Family Help teams we can help bridge the gap between policing and early support, address concerns quickly and ensure everyone is involved in keeping children safe and building stronger communities.”

Find out more about Warwickshire’s Families First for Children approach Families First for Children – Child Friendly Warwickshire

For advice and support from Warwickshire police Advice and support | Warwickshire Police

Access support from the Warwickshire Safeguarding Children Partnership