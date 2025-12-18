It's day 18 of our Christmas countdown - making a difference for when people need it the most!

Today, we’re shining a light on Warwickshire Registration Service – the friendly team who are there for life’s most significant moments and can help turn your ideas for a special day into reality.

As 2025 draws to a close, we’re celebrating the incredible teams who make a difference in Warwickshire every single day.

Through our Christmas advent calendar, we’re sharing stories that reflect care, compassion, and commitment across our services.

From welcoming new arrivals to celebrating love and supporting families through loss, they’ve delivered thousands of registrations and ceremonies this year with professionalism and warmth. With almost 3,000 weddings and civil partnerships, nearly 7,000 births, and over 5,500 deaths registered, their dedication has earned 100% customer satisfaction.

From castles to charming country houses, Warwickshire now boasts an extensive range of licensed venues for weddings, civil partnerships, vow renewals, and naming ceremonies – giving families and couples even more ways to make their celebrations truly memorable.

