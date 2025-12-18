Keeping you and your possessions safe while celebrating Christmas

We’re throwing the spotlight on keeping your home and possessions safe and staying safe on the roads this week, particularly if you are going away for Christmas and driving.

We’re also reminding people how to report domestic abuse, as we know that during the festive holidays, incidents of domestic violence and abuse can increase.

Keep your home and possessions safe this Christmas

Don't let a Grinch steal your Christmas! Keep those shiny new presents out of sight from windows and doors. An empty box by the bin is also an invitation to thieves. Break down packaging - and lock up and secure ladders and tools that could help a burglar gain access to your home.

Heading out for some festive fun? Make your home look occupied! Use timer switches for lights or a radio. Always lock your doors and windows, even if you're only out for a minute. Your neighbours are your best security network – look out for each other!

Keep your car safe too. Don't leave keys near doors or windows where they can be fished out; keep car keys away from entry points, ideally in a Faraday Pouch for keyless entry cars.

Stay safe when driving home for Christmas… or anywhere else

As Christmas party season reaches its peak, the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership are asking those out celebrating to make sure the only ‘jingle bells’ you hear this December belong to Santa’s sleigh - not the sirens of a police car.

‘Last Christmas’ Warwickshire Police arrested 74 people for drink or drug driving related offences. We want people to enjoy their Christmas parties, but the statistics are sobering.

Every year, more than 1,800 people are killed or seriously injured on UK roads because of drink or drug driving (STATS19 data). Beyond the devastating human cost, offenders often crash into parked cars, leaving innocent owners with repair bills that can run into thousands of pounds.

That’s why we are encouraging the public and CCTV operators to report the details of suspected drink and drug drivers to us by calling 101 or in an emergency 999. If you prefer to stay 100% anonymous, you can also call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form.

Domestic abuse – A reminder that You Are Not Alone

Warwickshire partners are committed to supporting anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse.

We want to ensure that victims and their dependents know that they can access support from Refuge, the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service. You can call 0800 408 1552 and speak to a specialist domestic abuse worker. In an emergency dial 999. Support is available. You Are Not Alone.

Links

For more information visit:

Home and possession safety - https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/home-security

Christmas road safety - https://warksroadsafety.org/2025/12/10/officers-hope-for-a-silent-night-this-christmas/

Domestic abuse - https://www.talk2someone.org.uk/