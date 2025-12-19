The Warwickshire County Council (B4455 Fosse Way, Ettington) (50MPH Speed Limit) Order 2025

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to introduce a 50mph speed limit.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the above named Order, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 111 KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Technical Plans

TR11440-6 (PDF, 2.75 MB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Dana Loxley, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412889).

Objections

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Dana Loxley, Safety Engineering Team, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412889) or sent by email to danaloxley@warwickshire.gov.uk using subject header “B4455 Fosse Way Stratford upon Avon 50mph Speed Limit Order”. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 16 January 2026.