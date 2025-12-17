Book Bingo back as National Year of Reading is celebrated 

Warwickshire Libraries is thrilled to announce the return of its hugely popular Book Bingo reading challenge for 2026 - with exciting new categories and events - celebrating the National Year of Re...

Warwickshire Libraries Book Bingo

Warwickshire Libraries is thrilled to announce the return of its hugely popular Book Bingo reading challenge for 2026 - with exciting new categories and events - celebrating the National Year of Reading. Following the incredible success of the 2025 programme, which saw over 800 participants, the challenge is back - bigger and better - with twelve brand-new categories designed to spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of reading. This year’s Book Bingo is extra special as it forms part of the National Year of Reading, a nationwide celebration encouraging everyone to discover the joy and benefits of reading. Warwickshire Libraries are supporting this initiative by offering residents a fun and inclusive way to explore new genres, authors, and themes.Open to all Warwickshire Libraries members aged 16 and over, the challenge is simple: read or listen to 12 books from 12 different categories to complete your bingo card. Finish the challenge and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win £100 of National Book Tokens - with one prize for the public and another for library staff. Plus, successful participants will receive a beautiful Book Bingo badge as a keepsake! Sign-ups open in January, making it the perfect way to start the National Year of Reading with a fresh literary adventure. To celebrate the end of the current challenge and the launch of the new one, Warwickshire Libraries will host special events where attendees can enjoy playing real bingo with bookish prizes, all completely free to play.Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “Book Bingo is a fantastic way to bring people together through the joy of reading. The success of last year’s challenge shows how much our community values opportunities to discover new authors and genres. “As we celebrate the National Year of Reading in 2026, we’re pleased to create the opportunities to take part and enjoy the brilliant events we have planned. Let’s hope it marks the start of a lifelong love of learning for many” of our residents.”