Health and Care Services in Coventry and Warwickshire are “Here for You This Winter”

Health and care organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire have joined forces to launch a new winter wellbeing campaign, “We’re Here for You This Winter.”

As colder weather approaches and seasonal illnesses become more common, the campaign is here to help local communities stay well, know where to go to access the right care, and get the support they need to manage their health confidently.

Winter is traditionally the busiest time of year for the NHS, with more illnesses circulating, increased demand for urgent and emergency care, and greater pressures on hospitals and community services. To support residents and ensure services can run safely and effectively, the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) – which includes local NHS services as well as councils and voluntary groups – is encouraging people to take a few simple actions to protect their health and the wellbeing of others.

A big focus of the campaign is helping people choose the NHS service that’s right for what you need. This means you can get the right care more quickly, and it helps keep emergency departments available for people who need urgent, life-saving treatment.

Residents are encouraged to:

Practise good self-care by stocking up on essential medicines, keeping your home warm, aiming for at least 18°C in rooms you use regularly, eating well, choosing warming meals and ensuring good hydration.

Get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines if eligible to protect yourself and others by booking online or visiting a drop-in clinic.

Check in regularly on elderly neighbours, friends, or relatives where possible.

Visit your local pharmacy for advice and treatment for minor illnesses such as coughs, colds, sore throats, stomach upsets, or new aches and pains. Many pharmacies offer extended opening hours and private consultation rooms.

Contact your GP practice for help with ongoing or more complex conditions, including long-term illnesses, persistent symptoms, or concerns that require medical follow-up.

Use NHS 111 online or by phone if unsure which service to choose. NHS 111 can offer clinical advice, book urgent appointments, and direct people to the most appropriate service. You can also use NHS 111 for help with urgent dental problems.

Reserve 999 and Emergency Departments for life-threatening emergencies, such as severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, major injuries, or sudden severe illness.

Imogen Staveley, Chief Medical Officer of Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said:

“Winter is always a busy period for health and care services, but by taking simple steps to stay well, choosing the right service when you need help, and looking out for those around us, we can all play a part in keeping our community safe and healthy. “Our organisations are working closely together to make sure support is available across Coventry and Warwickshire and we want everyone to know that we’re here for you this winter.”

Throughout winter Coventry and Warwickshire ICS remain committed to supporting people to stay well and access the care they need. By working together as a community and making informed choices about our health, we can help ensure services are there for everyone who needs them. For more information and resources, visit the Coventry and Warwickshire ICS website and follow updates from local health and care partners.