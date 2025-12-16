Young People Help Shape a Brighter Future for Children at Warwick Hospital 

Warwick Hospital just got a little brighter, thanks to the ideas and energy of young people from across Warwickshire.

In a groundbreaking move to amplify young voices in healthcare, Warwickshire County Council has extended its Young Inspectors Programme into hospital settings, with the first visit taking place at the MacGregor Ward at Warwick Hospital.

Their mission? To make sure young patients feel happy, healthy, heard, skilled, and safe - the five outcomes at the heart of Child Friendly Warwickshire.

The visit was a true team effort, bringing together Warwickshire County Council’s Voice, Influence and Change Team, Healthwatch Warwickshire, and Warwick Hospital, alongside youth forums and the SEND Youth Forum (IMPACT). Together, they developed a framework that ensures young people’s experiences aren’t just considered as an afterthought, but actively shape the questions asked, the priorities explored, and the recommendations made. By placing youth perspectives at the heart of the process, the inspection focused on what matters most to children and young people - from how safe and supported they feel to how welcoming and accessible the environment is.

The Young Inspectors’ feedback has now been pulled together into a report to be shared with hospital leaders and local health boards. It celebrates what’s working well and offers practical, youth-driven ideas to make hospital visits more positive and inclusive for children and young people. You can see the Young Inspectors full report here.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s inspiring to see young people being empowered to shape the services that directly affect their lives. The Young Inspectors programme is a fantastic example of how youth voice can be embedded into health and care settings in a meaningful and practical way. By involving young people in decision-making, we not only improve the quality of services but also strengthen trust and accountability. It’s great to see Warwickshire embracing this collaborative approach and demonstrating the value of partnership working.”

Maria Pearman, Divisional Director of Nursing for the Family Health Division at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: "A huge thank you to the Young Inspectors, IMPACT, and Healthwatch Warwickshire for visiting the MacGregor Ward at Warwick Hospital and sharing such thoughtful feedback. Hearing directly from young people is vital. Their voices help us understand what really matters and shape services that work for them now and in the future. “We’re pleased that many of our recent improvements were noticed, and your suggestions around signage, sensory spaces, decoration, storage, outdoor areas, and communication tools are practical and inspiring. Several of these ideas noted in the report are already being explored, and their input will guide ongoing work to make the ward more welcoming and inclusive for all children and young people. We especially appreciate the insights from neurodivergent young people.”

Talking about the Young Inspectors Programme, Caroline Graham, Engagement and Intelligence Lead (South Warwickshire), at Healthwatch Warwickshire. "We were delighted to support the Young Inspectors on their first hospital visit. Following our work earlier this year listening to young people share feedback on their experience of mental health and GP services, we heard of the difficulties faced by young people, particularly those with neurodiversity or disability, when needing health care. “The work of the Young Inspectors provides young people with the opportunity and confidence to ask questions about how care is provided and to share their views with those who run and commission the services. Their insights will make a real difference in creating hospital environments that feel welcoming and supportive for all children and young people.”

The Young Inspectors Programme already runs in children’s homes and supported accommodation, and its move into hospitals comes at a crucial time. More young people are arriving in hospital with complex needs from mental health challenges to sensory sensitivities, and they need spaces that feel safe, calm, and supportive. Warwick Hospital is responding by listening to young voices and even fundraising to redesign areas based on their ideas, ensuring wards meet the needs of every child and young person who walks through the door.

For more information on support for young people and families visit: Coventry Family Health and Lifestyle Service (0-19 years) :: South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust

For more information on Healthwatch Warwickshire, visit: Home | Healthwatch Warwickshire