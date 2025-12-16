Best Bar None: As Christmas approaches, more Warwickshire venues make a commitment to safety

With many of us going out to celebrate as Christmas approaches, it’s reassuring to know that 18 more hospitality venues across Warwickshire have joined the nationally recognised Best Bar No...

With many of us going out to celebrate as Christmas approaches, it’s reassuring to know that 18 more hospitality venues across Warwickshire have joined the nationally recognised Best Bar None scheme.

The initiative is designed to raise standards, enhance safety, and celebrate excellence in licensed premises.

The newly registered venues include nine located in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough and six in Stratford-on-Avon district that joined the scheme when it was opened up to bars, pubs, restaurants and clubs in those locations this summer.

Three new venues have also joined in Warwick district. An earlier launch of the scheme there has already resulted in 12 venues in the district being awarded Best Bar None accreditation.

Supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, Best Bar None promotes responsible management and safer environments in hospitality venues.

The Warwickshire Best Bar None schemes are run by Warwickshire County Council in conjunction with the county’s borough and district councils and the Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative.

Pubs, restaurants, bars and clubs can still register to join via https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/warwickshire-best-bar-none. Registration is closing this month.

The latest venues to sign up are:

Nuneaton and Bedworth borough:

Alties, Bedworth

Bedworth Civic Hall

The Black Swan in Hand, Nuneaton

The Blue Bear, Nuneaton

The Felix Holt, Nuneaton

The George Eliot, Nuneaton

Newdigate Arms, Bedworth

Pizza Pazzo, Nuneaton

The Travellers Rest, Bedworth

Stratford-on-Avon district:

Beleza Rodizio, Stratford-upon-Avon

The Bell Inn, Welford-on-Avon

The Dirty Duck, Stratford-upon-Avon

Miller & Carter, Stratford-upon-Avon

Rose & Crown, Stratford-upon-Avon

Stratford Sports Club

Warwick district:

The Dictum of Kenilworth

Fifteen, Leamington Spa

The Fusilier, Leamington Spa

In Warwickshire, the scheme is being used to strengthen community safety and improve customer experience, recognising those responsible premises and helping to promote the local economy.

Businesses that pursue Best Bar None accreditation demonstrate a strong commitment to safety, staff training, customer wellbeing, and operational excellence. It is an opportunity for pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs to showcase their dedication to high standards and responsible business practices.

Accredited venues can display their Best Bar None certificate and window sticker, giving customers confidence that they’re entering a safe, well-managed, and welcoming environment.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“It is fantastic that we have 18 more businesses, including our first venues in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough and Stratford-on-Avon district, signed up to Best Bar None following a successful pilot scheme in Warwick district.

“If you run a hospitality business, the scheme will get you national recognition for your hardworking staff and for your personal commitment to raising standards.

“Working to keep hospitality venues safe is part of a wide range of support that we offer for Warwickshire's businesses, and the Best Bar None scheme supports our night-time economy while celebrating the people who work so hard to ensure customers have a great experience.

“We recognise that Christmas is a time when businesses dependent on the night-time economy set themselves up for the year, so we are delighted to do what we can to support them.

“We want to recognise and reward the very best venues when it comes to safety, training, management, and customer service.”

The scheme is part of a wider multi-agency effort to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, address serious violence, and make Warwickshire a safer, healthier, and more enjoyable place to live, work, and visit. It is supported by the Safer Warwickshire Partnership, the voluntary sector, and local businesses.

You can find out more about the scheme at: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/warwickshire-best-bar-none.