Arriva bus timetable and route number changes across North Warwickshire and Nuneaton from 3 January 2026

Arriva bus services in the Polesworth, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone and the Nuneaton area are set to change with updated timetables, extended routes and new route numbers&n...

Arriva bus services in the Polesworth, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone and the Nuneaton area are set to change with updated timetables, extended routes and new route numbers

The changes will come into effect from Saturday 3 January 2026. The changes are set to provide better connections for passengers, with new timetables and routes to improve access to public transport across the area.

Details of the changes are as follows:

Service 64 – Nuneaton – St Nicolas Park – Callander Farm

This service will be renumbered 6A.

There will be no change to the route, however there will be updates to the timetable.

Service 65 – Ventura Park – Tamworth – Polesworth – Atherstone – Nuneaton – Callander Farm

This service will be renumbered 6.

The route will be extended from Ventura Park to Dunstall Park in Tamworth.

The timetable will change, but the overall number of trips will remain the same.

The last bus from Nuneaton to Callander Farm will depart at 8.20pm (8.10pm on Saturdays).

Service 785 – Shuttington – Newton Regis – Warton – Polesworth – Birchmoor – Tamworth

On Mondays to Fridays, the 7.35am journey from Shuttington to Tamworth Town Centre (7.50am during school holidays) will be extended through to Ventura Park.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We know how important local bus services are for residents to get to work, education, shops and essential services. These changes will help make routes clearer for passengers and improve connections across North Warwickshire and Nuneaton, while maintaining the overall level of service people rely on.

I would encourage anyone who uses these services to check the updated timetables in advance of travelling.”

Passengers are advised to check the revised timetables before travelling.

For full timetable details, visit www.arriva.co.uk

More information about buses in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses