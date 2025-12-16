Do you want to make a difference to people's lives in 2026? Become a Reablement Assistant with Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Social Care and Support service is offering an exciting opportunity to join the team as a Reablement Assistant.

This role is perfect for individuals who enjoy working within local communities, meeting new people, and want to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

Reablement is a service offered to adults aged 18+ years across Warwickshire who need support with regaining their independence after illness, injury, or a period of frailty.

The role of a Reablement Assistant is to support people with practical and motivational guidance to live as independently as possible in their own homes for a period of up to six weeks. By following personalised support plans, the assistants help individuals to regain their confidence and skills to complete everyday tasks such as washing, dressing, taking medication, and preparing meals independently.

WCC’s Reablement team currently has several permanent part-time Reablement Assistant vacancies available, to work 25 contracted hours per week. The work would be delivered on a three-week rolling rota including shifts on alternate weekends and bank holidays. Please note that all applicants must be aged 18+ years and have use of a car and a full driver’s licence.

The Reablement team operates seven days a week from 7am - 10pm and is based in Bedworth and Leamington, but the work involved to help individuals often takes place across the county.

Those who successfully apply for the role will see first-hand the positive difference they make to local communities, supporting people as they progress through their reablement journey to gradually regain independence.

This is the difference you make.

To apply, visit the Warwickshire County Council website.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Reablement Assistants deliver an important role across the county by helping others to regain their independence and confidence after illness or injury. Working in Reablement within our Social Care and Support service has the potential to provide a really rewarding career too, where you can make a real difference to lives of people in Warwickshire every day. If you’re passionate about meeting new people and helping others to lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives, then we would love to hear from you.”

Successful applicants will receive a full induction to the work involved in Reablement, including being able to shadow those already in the profession and receive ongoing training. WCC will provide all necessary equipment to safely carry out the role, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and uniform. The assistants will also always have access to support from the rest of the team from 7am–10pm so there is always someone available to speak to for advice or a helping hand.

WCC recognises that people are its most valuable resource, which this is why the Council offers flexible ways of working, regular opportunities for career progression, support for staff wellbeing, employee discounts and more. All successful applicants will be able to enjoy a generous benefits package, including:

23 - 31 days of annual leave entitlement (starting at 23 days and increasing with length of service), plus bank holidays.

Generous Local Government Pension Scheme.

Car lease scheme including car servicing and maintenance, MOTs, insurance and road tax.

Discount on a bike of your choice through the Cycle to Work scheme.

Access to the Employee Assistance Programme, available 24/7 for health and wellbeing support.

Staff discounts available with major brands, retailers, gyms, and supermarkets.

Ability to join Citysave credit union to accumulate savings easily from your salary.

Free parking available onsite.

In addition, WCC supports ongoing professional career development with opportunities to complete QCF qualifications, apprenticeships, in-house training, attending career events, and more. As a Reablement Assistant, there is also training available to progress towards becoming a Reablement Officer, Reablement Co Ordinator, Occupational Therapy Assistant, or Reablement Social Care Practitioner to build a long-term career in adult social care.

This is opportunity.

Apply now to become a Reablement Assistant Warwickshire County Council

To learn more about WCC’s Reablement team, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/work-adult-social-care/reablement