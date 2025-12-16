It’s day 16 of our Christmas countdown - making a difference on Warwickshire roads!

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible work of our highways team, who manage Warwickshire’s extensive road network, spanning more than 4,000 km.

Over 30 km of carriageways resurfaced, over 13km of footways reconstructed, well over 120km of surface dressing laid and 22,000 m2 of patching.

Over 50,000 gullies cleaned, nearly 12,000km of verges cut.

Over 1,000 miles covered every time the gritters go out.

And over 6,000 potholes filled this year.

All in a year’s work for Warwickshire County Council.

You can help us by reporting any potholes at https://services.warwickshire.gov.uk/report-a-pothole

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 17 of our Christmas countdown calendar!

And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook and Instagram