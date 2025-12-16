It’s day 16 of our Christmas countdown - making a difference on Warwickshire roads!

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible work of our highways team, who manage Warwickshire’s extensive road network, spanning more than 4,000 km.
- Over 30 km of carriageways resurfaced, over 13km of footways reconstructed, well over 120km of surface dressing laid and 22,000 m2 of patching.
- Over 50,000 gullies cleaned, nearly 12,000km of verges cut.
- Over 1,000 miles covered every time the gritters go out.
- And over 6,000 potholes filled this year.
All in a year’s work for Warwickshire County Council.
You can help us by reporting any potholes at https://services.warwickshire.gov.uk/report-a-pothole
We’ll see you tomorrow for day 17 of our Christmas countdown calendar!
And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook and Instagram