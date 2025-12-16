Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board – A year of action to keep communities safe

Over the past 12 months, the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board has brought together agencies across Warwickshire to make the county a safer place for everyone.

These include Warwickshire County Council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Warwickshire Police, district and borough councils, and a wide range of local agencies and community groups.

Through this collaborative approach, the partnership has delivered targeted projects to reduce anti-social behaviour, protect vulnerable residents, and promote crime prevention through education and engagement. These efforts have included:

Community engagement and awareness – hosting events and workshops to share practical advice on personal safety, home security, and crime prevention.

Support for those most at risk – providing tailored assistance and safeguarding measures to help vulnerable residents feel safe and supported.

Focused interventions in hotspot areas – working with local partners to create safer public spaces and tackle persistent issues.

Education and prevention – collaborating with schools and youth groups to promote positive behaviours and prevent crime before it happens.

Alongside these activities, the partnership has championed countywide campaigns to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, retail crime, domestic abuse, sexual violence, and child exploitation. These initiatives have raised awareness, encouraged reporting, and strengthened community resilience.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board and Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said:

“Community safety is at the heart of everything we do. By working together, we’ve been able to make real improvements to help make a difference in Warwickshire communities.

"By working in partnership with the police, local agencies, and community groups, we can share knowledge, resources, and expertise to tackle issues more effectively.

"This collaborative approach means we’re not only responding to challenges but preventing them, while building trust and resilience within our communities. Together, we’re creating a Warwickshire where people feel safe, supported, and proud to live.”

Ben Smith, Assistant Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police said:

“Through combining the resources and expertise of partners, we’re seeing real improvements in our ability to reduce the antisocial behaviour that affects our communities and to improve safety for residents.

“We’re grateful for the continued input of members of the public too, giving us vital insight on community concerns and priorities so that we know where we need to target our collective efforts.”

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, added:

“Keeping people safe is a shared responsibility and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made this year through joint action.

“From tackling anti-social behaviour and retail crime to supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, these initiatives show the power of partnership working.

“By investing in prevention and supporting those most at risk, we’re building stronger, safer communities across Warwickshire.”

For more information on the work being delivered and how you can get involved, visit https://safeinwarwickshire.com.