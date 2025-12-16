Bogus Warm Home Discount Letters and Gift Voucher Scam

Scam and rogue trader warnings and advice

Beware Email Requests from ‘Friends’ for Gift Vouchers

Have you received an email from a friend or relative asking you to send them (via email) gift vouchers?

Fraudsters are hacking people’s email addresses before emailing requests for gift vouchers, (including Airbnb, Apple and Amazon vouchers), to their contacts. When the friend or relative receives the request, they believe it’s genuine because it comes from an email account they recognise.

The fraudsters only need to voucher codes to redeem them, and the money is gone! They do not require the physical card.

Warwickshire residents have reported losing hundreds of pounds to this fraud.

Be very wary of any request from anyone for gift vouchers. According to Citizens Advice it's unlikely you'll get your money back if you used vouchers or gift cards to pay the scammer. To protect yourself in future, never give numbers on the back of a gift card or voucher to anyone you don't know.

More about gift card scams

Bogus Warm Home Discount Letters

Warwickshire residents have reported receiving bogus Warm Home Discount letters which falsely purport to come from the Government.

Millions of households are being sent genuine letters, confirming their eligibility for the £150 discount, but unfortunately fraudsters are trying to take advantage.

Some genuine letters may ask you for further information to prove your eligibility, but there is a concern that bogus letters will also request these details and ask recipients to provide them via false websites, email addresses and phone numbers the fraudsters control.

If you are not sure whether the letter you have received is genuine, there is advice on the Money Saving Expert website.