A new launch into teaching thanks to Apprenticeship Levy

Seven teaching careers have been launched at North Warwickshire schools with support from Warwickshire County Council’s Apprenticeship Levy.

From care providers to engineering firms, and now schools, the Levy Transfer Programme is helping organisations bring in fresh talent, upskill existing staff, and build resilient teams ready for tomorrow’s challenges. In 2024 alone, the programme supported over 97 apprenticeships across 38 businesses, injecting more than £1 million into workforce development.

Taking the apprenticeship route into teaching provides the unique opportunity to learn for the job while also doing the role, giving people the best possible training to set a foundation for their careers in the profession.

Among them is Izzie Walkinshaw, who has begun a Level Six degree apprenticeship at St Francis Catholic Academy in Bedworth - and is really enjoying the experience.

Izzie spends four days a week in the classroom and one day at Coventry University studying with the National Institute of Training and Education.

“I always knew I wanted to go into teaching so I looked at the university route and the apprenticeship route,” Izzie said. “When we heard that funding was there for the Level Six apprenticeship, which included a university degree, I was so excited. It’s the best thing I ever did. I wanted that university degree but, rather than going to lectures, wanted to be hands on and assessed on my skills at the job. I knew if I could get that hands on experience I would benefit more.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Apprenticeship Levy Transfer Programme has allowed dozens of Warwickshire businesses to have access to fully funded apprenticeships, removing financial barriers and creating opportunities regardless of academic or economic backgrounds for growth and development.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Rob Howard, said:

"In recent years, funding from the county council's Apprenticeship Levy scheme has helped launch the careers of many young people and, at the same time, enabled employers to find and recruit the talented young people they need. I am delighted that the Levy support has proved so valuable to these schools in Atherstone where the benefit from Izzie and the other six apprentices will be far-reaching and longstanding as their careers evolve."

To find out more, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/businesses/small-business-apprenticeship-levy-programme