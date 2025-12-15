Day 15 of our Christmas countdown is here - making a difference to be #SafeInWarwickshire

Over the last 12 months, our community safety team has worked closely with Warwickshire Police, local agencies, and community groups to make the county a safer place for everyone.

The partnership has delivered targeted projects aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour, supporting vulnerable residents, and promoting crime prevention through education and engagement. These efforts have included hosting community events and workshops to raise awareness about personal safety, home security, and crime prevention. The team has provided tailored assistance to those most at risk, ensuring vulnerable residents feel safe and supported. Focused interventions have been implemented in areas identified as hotspots for anti-social behaviour, working with local partners to create safer public spaces. Educational outreach has also played a key role, with collaboration across schools and youth groups to promote positive behaviours and prevent crime before it happens.

Community safety is at the heart of everything we do. By working together, we’ve been able to make real improvements to help make a difference in Warwickshire communities. This collaborative approach means we’re not only responding to challenges but preventing them, while building trust and resilience within our communities. Together, we’re creating a Warwickshire where people feel safe, supported, and proud to live.

For more information on the work being delivered and how you can get involved, visit https://safeinwarwickshire.com/

