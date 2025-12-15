Staying fire safe this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s important to ensure your home is fire safe for Father Christmas’ visit!

That’s why Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service is reminding residents of fire safety best practices, to ensure everybody has a Christmas to remember, for all the right reasons.

Despite the excitement at home, it’s important to keep safety in mind. Whether you’re cooking for friends or family, or going out somewhere, or just having a quiet one on your own, consider these top safety tips!

Put discarded wrapping paper immediately in the bin – Keep floors tidy to avoid any trips, slips or falls, and keep exit routes clear. Avoid leaving rubbish in doorways and hallways.

Keep any present unwrapping away from any fires or candles – wrapping paper can be highly flammable!

If you have a real Christmas tree, water it – Not watering the Christmas tree could have deadly consequences. A regularly watered tree reduces the amount of time it takes to set ablaze, non-watered Christmas trees can catch fire in seconds, and is a fire hazard.

Consider the safety of any little elves in your home – Keep dangling lights or decorations away and out of reach from small children, and keep them away from the kitchen when cooking.

Look out for ice on road or paths - If you’re driving, walking or cycling to family or friends, look out for ice on the roads or paths. Drivers should be aware of increased stopping time when driving in wet or icy conditions and please don’t drive through flood water.

Check in on vulnerable neighbours, friends or family – Christmas can be a tough time for some, especially those with no family or friends for many reasons. Checking in on those vulnerable in our community ensures we are doing our best to look out for those that need it this Christmas.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“The Christmas period is a time for celebration and reflection. As part of our festivities, let’s remember the safety of ourselves and those around us.

“Christmas is a time for peace and joy, and following our tips on safety will ensure your celebrations go smoothly.”

Following these tips will make sure you can celebrate safely this festive period. If you are concerned about the fire safety of your own home, or a vulnerable person’s, a free safe and well check can be carried out.

For fire safety advice in the home, book a free Safe and Well visit for a home fire safety check carried out by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service.

During the visit, WFRS will provide fire safety advice, check that smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed.

Book a Safe and Well visit here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1/apply-safe-well-visit