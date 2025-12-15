There's Still Time to Have Your Say! 

Warwickshire County Council is urging residents to share their views as the public consultation on proposed changes to the Home to School Transport Policy enters its final few weeks.

The consultation, which runs until Sunday 4 January 2026, invites parents, carers, young people and residents to comment on a series of proposed updates designed to improve fairness, consistency and alignment with national guidance.

Proposed changes include:

Updating the policy to align with latest statutory guidance – to reflect recent changes in 2024 from the Department for Education to ensure compliance and best practice.

Amend non-statutory duties – to ensure that non-statutory transport support is clarified and made more consistent across the county.

Introduce a countywide approach for consistency – by streamlining the assessment process, ensuring our assessment methods align with other processes and services within Warwickshire County Council.

Update walking route assessments – to follow national safety standards and be consistent with our approach to walking routes.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Our priority is to deliver a home to school transport service that is equitable, efficient and cost-effective for all. The proposed changes represent an important step toward a more sustainable and consistent system across Warwickshire. With just a few weeks to go, I strongly encourage everyone to take part in this consultation and share their feedback.”

As part of the consultation, a series of information sessions are being held for residents and schools, both in person and online. The next events are outlined below:

Wednesday 17 December 2025 - Online (Microsoft Teams) - 9am to 10am.

Wednesday 17 December 2025 – Drop in event, Newtown Community Centre – 12 -2pm

To view the consultation documents, book a session, or share your views, please visit: Home to School Transport Consultation.

If you would like to know more, you can listen to the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast, which outlines the proposed changes and how you can have your say.

All feedback received will be reviewed and presented to Cabinet. If approved, the revised policy will apply to applications submitted from 1 September 2026 onwards.

For more information on current home to school transport arrangements visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport