News Specialist Resourced Provision for SEND pupils at Nursery Hill Primary School! 

Nursery Hill Primary School in Nuneaton is proud to announce the opening of The Lodge, a new Specialist Resourced Provision designed to support children with communication and interaction needs.

Working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, this dedicated provision offers 10 places for pupils who require additional support beyond what is typically available in mainstream classrooms.

Welcoming its first pupils in September 2025, The Lodge is already making a positive impact on the school community by offering a nurturing, inclusive learning environment where every child feels valued and supported. Warwickshire’s Specialist Resource Provision team will provide ongoing support to Nursery Hill Primary School, offering expert advice, guidance, and specialist training to ensure the provision meets the needs of every child.

Built on the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential; the specialist resourced provision reflects Nursery Hill’s commitment to putting inclusion at the heart of everything they do. What makes The Lodge great, is its ability to provide specialist support tailored to the individual needs of each child guided by Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) targets, with a strong focus on developing communication and interaction skills. Children are supported to have fun, build friendships, work alongside others and take part confidently in school life.

Talking about the new provision, Headteacher Sarah Jeans said: "The Lodge is a fantastic addition to our school. It provides a safe, supportive environment where children with communication and interaction needs can flourish while remaining part of our vibrant school community. We are proud to offer this provision and see the positive impact it is already having on our pupils and their families."

Commenting on The Lodge provision, Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “In Warwickshire, we’re committed to ensuring every child has access to high-quality education and the support they need to thrive. The Lodge at Nursery Hill Primary School is a wonderful example of this commitment in action. This welcoming and vibrant school provides a nurturing environment where children feel safe, valued, and inspired to learn. The new provision is an important step forward in creating inclusive opportunities, ensuring pupils with additional needs can access tailored support, while enjoying everything the school community has to offer.”

Admissions to The Lodge is managed through Warwickshire County Council’s specialist panels. To be considered for a place, children must have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), or be in the process of applying for one, with communication and interaction identified as their primary need.

For further information on the school please visit https://www.nurseryhillprimary.co.uk/web/home/601488

For more information on specialist resourced provisions in Warwickshire, visit: Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) – Admissions to specialist settings: Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) - Warwickshire County Council

To find out more about SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or like and follow the Local Offer Facebook page