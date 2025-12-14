It's day 14 of our Christmas countdown - opening the door to coproduction in adult social care

As we look back over the past year, we’re celebrating the progress we’ve made together through coproduction...

Warwickshire County Council’s collaborative approach to improving adult social care for residents across the county.

What is coproduction?

It’s all about working together. People who have used WCC’s adult social care services, whether now or in the past, join forces with professionals as equals to design and deliver support. This means real experiences shape decisions, ensuring services truly meet people’s needs.

Over the past two years, more than 215 practitioners and residents with lived experience have come together through workshops, reflective sessions, and storytelling activities. These events explored important themes like:

Listening and being heard

The power of language

Cultural sensitivity

Support for carers

Barriers to coproduction

The future role of AI in adult social care

Personal stories shared at recent events have helped shape a brand-new Practice Framework, which will embed coproduction at every level of adult social care in Warwickshire.

And the journey doesn’t stop here! WCC invites anyone with experience of adult social care to join our free online Experience Exchange events. The next one is on Thursday 19 March 2026, focusing on working with adults with autism.

To find out more or get involved, email scsworkingtogether@warwickshire.gov.uk

