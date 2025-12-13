It’s Day 13 of our Christmas countdown - today we’re sharing the free support available to help families eat well and move more. 

Warwickshire County Council is helping families to make healthier choices with free advice and support from its Eat Well, Move More campaign.

The aim of the initiative is to support families to make small, simple changes to improve diets and increase exercise in daily routines. In support of the county’s child friendly commitment, it also highlights ways for families to enjoy Christmas this year whilst keeping children’s long-term health and wellbeing at the heart of festive celebrations.

Over the past year around 1000 campaign activity booklets have been given to children visiting libraries, museums and Country Parks, almost 3000 people have engaged with the campaign online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/eatwellmovemore, and healthy lifestyle services such as Fitter Futures and Changemakers have been promoted. Campaign messages on social media reached 38.8k people.

This time of year is often filled with indulgent food and cosy downtime, so the campaign serves as a reminder to families that balance is key. Replacing fizzy drinks, juice drinks, and flavoured milks with water, lower-fat milk, or drinks with no-added-sugar is a great way to cut down on sugar.

Involving children in meal planning can also encourage healthier eating alongside traditional favourites at this time of year, helping households to enjoy treats without compromising on nutrition. Let children choose some budget-friendly recipes, pick vegetables and fruits at the supermarket, and get them helping with meal preparation. Children learn by watching their parents, so setting a good example can make a real impact.

Portion size matters at Christmas too. Kids are smaller than adults, so start with a smaller portion. If they are still hungry, then they will likely ask for more. Sugary festive snacks can also add up quickly, so it’s good to remember fruit and vegetables are a great snack choice to swap in.

Plenty of physical activity supports healthy lifestyles. Families are encouraged to include daily movement into their holiday traditions, whether that’s a winter walk, dancing to festive music, or joining in with local community events such as markets or craft fairs. Children should ideally be active for at least 60 minutes a day, which could be broken into short 10-minute bursts—they could try cycling, games like tag or hide-and-seek, skipping to the shops, or dancing to a Christmas song!

The Eat Well, Move More campaign is part of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to supporting healthier lifestyles across the county. By offering practical advice and community support, the initiative aims to help families build habits that last well beyond the festive season.

The campaign is also aligned with Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can.

For more support to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle for the whole family this festive season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/eatwellmovemore

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 14 of our Christmas countdown calendar!