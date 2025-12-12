Stay safe and well this winter using the Council’s free Living Well resources 

As winter and the festive season approaches, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to explore its Living Well webpages for advice about staying safe during the colder months.

The Living Well webpages are designed for adults and bring together a wide range of information and services delivered by WCC in one easy-to-access place. They also promote healthy lifestyle tips and early preventative action to help people stay well for longer. From advice on staying active to guidance on assistive technology and financial support, Living Well is a great online resource for winter wellness.

Keep warm

Ensure that heating systems at home are working properly. For advice on home improvements and adaptations, visit the HEART Partnership. Stay cosy indoors with blankets and warm drinks, and if heading outside, dress in layers and wear a hat, scarf, and gloves. Check out the warmth and wellness checklist for more advice.

Stay active

Movement helps to maintain strength and mobility. For those who are unsure about where to start when it comes to exercise, the Living Well webpages share exercises for all fitness levels with support to increase overall mobility. Visit the healthy ageing webpage to get started.

Connect with family and friends

Socialising boosts confidence and mental wellbeing. The festive season is a great time to reconnect with others either in person, via video calls, social media, or through community forums. WCC’s Adult and Community Learning team also offer beginner-friendly courses for those struggling with IT or computers and would like to learn how to use technology to connect with others.

Look after health

Make sure immunisations are up to date, as immunised bodies are better able to fight against coughs, colds, and other diseases. To check the immunisation timeline as well as how to look after general physical and mental health, visit the Health and Wellbeing webpage on the County Council website.

Manage financial pressures

Christmas spending can quickly add up. Warwickshire has a range of services available to provide guidance on managing increased household expenses, check out the Cost of Living website for further information and support.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The festive season is often a time of celebration and connection, but it can also bring challenges and added pressures for many. Taking simple steps to stay safe and well, and support those around us, can make a real difference. “The Living Well webpages are here to make things easier for residents across the county. They bring together practical advice and local services all in one place online, whether you need tips to stay warm, keep active, support wellbeing, or help to manage household costs. It’s an easy way to find the right information and take steps to stay healthy and more connected throughout the festive season and the year ahead.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available.

Further support is also available to residents throughout the winter months to stay safe and well. Visit WCC’s winter wellness webpage for more information.