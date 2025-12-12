Be alert to crime this Christmas: report it and enjoy a safe night out

We’re focusing on how you can report different types of crime this Christmas, including suspicious activity that could be linked to terrorism, County Lines drug dealing and child exploitation.

Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners are encouraging people to stay vigilant for these types of crimes throughout the Christmas period, as they can and do happen at all times of the year.

We’re also highlighting the issue of drink spiking, as people go out with colleagues, friends and family for pre-Christmas celebrations, and raising awareness of Warwickshire’s Best Bar None scheme, which recognises those pubs and clubs that are actively working to keep people safe.

Reporting crime this Christmas

If the worst happens and you are a victim or witness of crime this year, please report it.

In an emergency where the crime involves immediate danger, threats, or criminal activity in progress, call 999.

For non-urgent crime reporting, you can report online to Warwickshire Police: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.

If you wish to report non-urgent anti-social behaviour, fly tipping, noise complaints, graffiti or other similar offences, contact your local district or borough council:

North Warwickshire Borough Council: https://www.northwarks.gov.uk/help-advice-grants-volunteering/anti-social-behaviour-1

Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council: https://www.nuneatonandbedworth.gov.uk/community-safety/anti-social-behaviour

Rugby Borough Council: https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/call-our-community-wardens-on-0800-096-8800

Warwick District Council: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20112/community_safety/124/anti-social_behaviour

Stratford-on-Avon District Council: https://www.stratford.gov.uk/community-safety/anti-social-behaviour.cfm

Help counter terrorism this festive season

Many of us will be out and about over Christmas and New Year, celebrating or shopping.

If you see anything that doesn’t feel right, and feel it could be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it to https://act.campaign.gov.uk/.

If you see any online material promoting terrorism or extremism you can report that https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

Be alert to child exploitation

Child exploitation is a crime that can impact any child or young person, anywhere, anytime – including during the Christmas holidays - and whatever their social or ethnic background or gender.

We must recognise, speak out against, and have a zero tolerance to all forms.

Child criminal exploitation sees victims coerced, controlled, manipulated or deceived to work under the control of criminals, including for organised drug dealing (county lines).

To report, visit https://www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.

Remain vigilant to drink spiking

Going on a night out this Christmas and New Year? Please look after yourself and your friends. Remain vigilant, keep your drinks in sight at all times and don’t accept drinks from strangers.

Drink spiking is a crime, and it can happen to anyone.

If you think you or a friend has been spiked, you can do the following:

Alert a member of staff or security if you're at a venue

Stay with your friend and keep talking to them

Don’t let them go home on their own or leave with someone you don’t know

Report to the police online, on 101 or, in an emergency, call 999

If you’re worried about symptoms, call the NHS on 111 for advice or 999 if you need an ambulance

For more information about drink spiking, visit: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/police-forces/warwickshire-police/areas/warwickshire-police/campaigns/campaigns/2022/stay-safe-while-youre-out/drink-spiking/

Recognising the safest venues with Best Bar None!

Many hospitality venues in Warwickshire, including pubs, clubs and bars, have registered for the Best Bar None scheme, showing their commitment to safety, quality, and community, not just at Christmastime but throughout the year.

Supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, Best Bar None promotes responsible management and safer environments in pubs, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Businesses can find out more and apply to join via the website: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/warwickshire-best-bar-none.

