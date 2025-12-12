Day 12 of our Christmas countdown is here - a look back at the success of the Lloyds Tour of Britain

It’s the 12th day of Warwickshire County Council's Christmas countdown – but rather than twelve drummers drumming...

we’ve got a hundred cyclists cycling as we revisit the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men!

We couldn’t look back on our year without stopping off on the 5 September, when Warwickshire shone on the international stage as we hosted Stage 4 of the men’s race.

From Atherstone’s party atmosphere to the dramatic finale in the stunning location of Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, thousands cheered riders through all five districts of Warwickshire with millions tuning in worldwide. Local creativity was everywhere – from children designing the starting flag and stage winner’s trophy, Fillongley’s Knit and Natter group creating a colourful knitted display of cyclists, to a talented local artist collaborating with Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate to create a visual, poetic masterpiece to commemorate the day.

Join us in looking back at this fantastic celebration of sport and community spirit by watching our video.

A huge thank you to all the residents, visitors, volunteers and staff who made the day a success!

