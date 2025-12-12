Warwickshire residents urged to be cautious of parking text scam

Warwickshire County Council has warned residents that fake phishing scam SMS text messages are being sent to residents across the county, posing as Penalty Charge Notice payment requests.

Warwickshire County Council does NOT send text messages about the payment of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs). Beware of scam text messages, especially those asking you to pay for a PCN.

Residents are receiving unauthorised SMS messages regarding PCN notices claiming to be from Warwickshire County Council, and are warned NOT to click any links or part with any personal information.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning said: “We urge residents to stay alert to these scams. Never share your personal details for payment unless you are absolutely certain it is a trustworthy source. If you receive a text about a PCN, delete it. It is not from us.”

For clarification:

Penalty notices are issued by being placed on your vehicle’s windscreen, or sent by post if this isn’t possible.

Genuine penalty charge notices from Warwickshire County Council will start with ZQ.

You can pay penalty charges securely online, by post, or telephone:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/parking

To pay by post or telephone, please see the full details printed on the notice.

If your mobile phone or network carrier support it, report suspicious messages to your mobile provider.