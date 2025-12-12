Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 11 December 2025

Find out what was discussed at the latest meeting of Warwickshire County Council Cabinet.

The forthcoming budget and five-year financial strategy made up much of the discussion but a significant investment in a secondary school in Rugby and primary schools in Nuneaton and Warwickshire’s response to the Government’s ‘Get Britain Working’ plan were among other key topics of today’s Cabinet meeting.

A report which gave background information and options for setting the 2026/27 budget and the framework for the 2026-31 MTFS was considered. It contained the latest financial information available but noted that the council, like all public sector organisations, awaits the provisional Local Government Finance Settlement. This is due week commencing 15 December and may impact some of the assumptions and figures. Cabinet will be updated in a paper in January 2026.

The Education Annual Sufficiency Report, a statutory document which shows where school places are needed and how they will be filled was tabled (link to release). A further report saw the approval of nearly £31m of capital funding to provide 300 additional secondary places, and 20 new specialist resourced SEND places, at Avon Valley Secondary School.

Cabinet also approved allocating nearly £9m to fund the expansions of two schools in Nuneaton – Whitestone Infant and Chetwynd Junior – which will increase capacity by 90 and 120 school places respectively (link to release).

The Get Warwickshire Working paper, approved by Cabinet, is Warwickshire’s response to the national initiative and sets out how the labour market will be maximised to strengthen the local economy and create employment opportunities fairly across the county (link to release).

Safeguarding some of the county’s most vulnerable young people was at the heart of the discussion as a report to procure supported lodgings for young people aged 16-21 was approved. This will support the council’s ‘close to home’ approach and increase capacity to offer lodging within nurturing family homes rather than supported living or foster care.

Finally, Cabinet considered and approved a report on its Strategic Risk Management Framework, ensuring that the council has clearly identified risks and mitigating plans in place so that it can continue to operate effectively, regardless of any external factors.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The final meeting of Cabinet of 2025 was an excellent starting point for us to consider our priorities for the forthcoming budget and Medium-Term Financial Strategy. There is a lot of work to be done before then. We will have a clearer idea once we know the outcome of the Local Government Financial Settlement.

“However, we were encouraged to see so much important business proceeding including the allocation of funding to boost quality school capacity in key areas of need. The Get Warwickshire Working strategy, which we approved, is an exciting document that will create opportunities for everyone in Warwickshire to be part of its economic future.”

All the papers for the meeting and the livestream recording can be found here: WCC Cabinet - 11 December 2025