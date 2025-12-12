West Street, Warwick - Proposed Road Hump

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce a full carriageway width road hump incorporating a pedestrian refuge.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a full width road hump incorporating a pedestrian refuge on West Street (between the junctions with Warwick Castle Drive and Tudor Court), pursuant to Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980.

A copy of this notice, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making these proposals can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.



Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 34 KB)

Technical Plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410) or emailed to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "West Street - Road Hump". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).



Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 11 January 2026.