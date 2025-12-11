Warwickshire County Council Public Health! A Year of Action to Improve Health and Wellbeing!

Over the last year, Warwickshire Public Health has worked tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of communities across the county.

Their efforts have focused on prevention, partnership, and empowering people to make positive choices that lead to healthier, happier, and more independent lives.

Every initiative has been driven by a clear purpose, to reduce health inequalities, prevent and safeguard from immediate threats such as infectious diseases, and to create opportunities for everyone to thrive. This starts with commissioning vital services that make a real difference, from supporting people struggling with drug and alcohol misuse or victim-survivors of domestic abuse, to offering weight management programmes, sexual health services, and mental wellbeing initiatives. These services, delivered by trusted partners, ensure that help is available when it’s needed most.

But their work goes far beyond treatment. Warwickshire Public Health have led the county’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy, bringing together the NHS, local councils, schools, and community organisations to tackle health challenges head-on. Prevention and early intervention have been at the heart of this approach, guiding people toward positive choices that last a lifetime. Whether it’s promoting physical activity, encouraging balanced diets, or building mental resilience, every initiative is designed to empower individuals and families.

Children and young people are at the heart of this vision, with a new 0-19 contract going live in December to deliver health visiting and school nursing services and more. Programmes for ages five to nineteen provide support on healthy eating, mental health, and relationships, laying the foundations for lifelong wellbeing. Behind the scenes, public health intelligence drives these efforts, using data to understand needs, monitor progress, and ensure resources reach the communities that need them most.

Partnership working has also been a key approach for the team throughout this year. Warwickshire Public Health have actively engaged with residents through community events, health campaigns, and outreach programmes. Smoking cessation and domestic abuse workshops, mental health awareness sessions, and neighbourhood health checks have brought support directly to where people are.

Beyond these initiatives, they have promoted active travel to make walking and cycling part of everyday life, as well as helping the Council and its partners make sure that health is built into all new policies and strategies. Volunteer training has equipped local champions to share health messages and support vulnerable groups. Every project, every conversation, and every partnership has been a positive step towards a healthier Warwickshire.

This is more than public health, it’s a movement for change. Over the last year, Warwickshire Public Health have shown what’s possible when communities and partners work together. Their vision is clear, a future where health and happiness are within everyone’s reach.

For more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/publichealth

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 12 of our Christmas countdown calendar!

And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook and Instagram