Warwickshire takes action to boost jobs as Cabinet approves new plan

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved a major plan to help more people into work and support businesses to grow, building on the county’s strong economy and high employment rates.

The Get Warwickshire Working Plan is part of a national requirement set out in the Government’s Get Britain Working White Paper. The Plan sets out how the Council and its partners will tackle local challenges such as rising youth unemployment and supporting people with health conditions who want to return to work. It also aims to make sure employers can access the skills they need to thrive.

Warwickshire is already ahead of the national average for employment, with 80.9% of working-age residents in jobs compared to 75.5% nationally. However, unemployment has risen to 4.3% from 2.5% earlier this year, and around 15% of working-age residents are economically inactive (not in work and not looking for work). While many are retired, studying or caring for family, about a third are unable to work due to health conditions.

This Plan sets out a shared vision for reducing this economic inactivity, tackling health-related barriers to employment, and improving the quality of work available across the county. The plan sets out practical steps, including helping young people find training and jobs, to supporting people with health conditions who want to return to work.

The delivery of the Plan will be co-ordinated by the Warwickshire Skills Hub, which currently delivers more than 20 employment and skills programmes, working closely with education providers and local businesses.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

“This plan is about making sure everyone in Warwickshire has the chance to succeed. We are proud of our strong economy and high employment rates, but we know some people face real challenges. By working together and building on successful initiatives like the Skills Hub, we can make a real difference for residents and businesses.”

As required by Government, WCC will be seeking further approval of the Plan from the Integrated Care Board (ICB) and The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), before it is formally submitted to Government.

A copy of the Plan can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s46730/Appendix%201%20Get%20Warwickshire%20Working%20Plan.pdf