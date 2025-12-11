Investment approved to increase education places across Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has agreed a series of significant additions to the Education Capital Programme for 2025/26.

This investment paves the way for hundreds of new school places, major improvements to facilities, and expanded specialist provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The approved programme – totalling £40.1 million – will now be recommended to Full Council for inclusion in the county’s Capital Programme.

The investment supports the council’s statutory responsibility to ensure that sufficient education places are available for local children of all ages and reflects both recent population growth and the impact of new housing developments across the county.

Cabinet has approved the following proposals:

The Avon Valley School, Rugby – Major expansion providing 300 additional secondary places, a new sports hall, further curriculum space and 20 new specialist resourced SEND places. Capital cost: £31m.

Whitestone Infant School, Nuneaton – Expansion from three to four forms of entry (270 to 360 pupils) with a new classroom block and improvements to teaching and hall space. Capital cost: £5.523m.

Chetwynd Junior School, Nuneaton – Expansion from three to four forms of entry (360 to 480 places), including additional classroom space and internal improvements. Capital cost: £3.222m.

New specialist SEND resource provision at:

Race Leys Infant School, Bedworth (£68k)

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Stratford (£60k)

Modifications at Henry Hinde Junior School, Rugby, to facilitate the amalgamation of Henry Hinde Infant School and Henry Hinde Junior School, funded through developer contributions (£155k).

Atherstone Nursery School, to increase early years capacity through DfE Childcare Expansion Grant funding (£78k).

Much of the investment will be funded by developer contributions secured through Section 106 agreements, alongside Basic Need funding, High Needs capital, and the Council’s Capital Investment Fund.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Today’s decision demonstrates our commitment to developing and providing a strong education offer. These schemes will create the right capacity in the right locations as our communities grow, while also expanding specialist resourced provision to offer more support for children with SEND.

“This investment continues the significant progress made over recent years to grow and strengthen education provision across the county.”

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “This is a major package of capital investment and one that we have scrutinised carefully to ensure it is both financially responsible and aligned with long-term need. We are making prudent use of developer contributions and education capital funding, while managing the financial risks associated with forward-funding where required.

“These proposals provide essential school places for growing communities and represent a sound and strategic investment in Warwickshire’s future.”

Warwickshire’s school-age population has grown significantly in the past decade, with 15 new schools opened since 2015. Forecasts indicate continued localised growth linked to large-scale housing development—particularly in Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby and their surrounding areas.

Demand for specialist SEND provision has also risen, with the number of pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans increasing by 9% annually over the past five years. Expanding local specialist resourced provision is a key priority under the SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024–29.

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: December Cabinet: Additions to the Education Capital Programme 2025/26