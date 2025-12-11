Ensuring school places for future generations of Warwickshire’s children and young people

Warwickshire's Education Sufficiency Update 2025 has been endorsed by Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet.

This process sets out the current and future need for early years, childcare, school, post-16 and specialist education places across the county.

The report provides a detailed overview of education provision for children and young people aged 0–25 and forms a key element of the council’s long-term planning to ensure that every child in Warwickshire can access a suitable, high-quality place at the right time. It also supports the delivery of the Council’s Education Sufficiency Strategy and the Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy.

It also highlights issues and opportunities across the education system, including the impact of extended early years entitlements for working parents, new school openings linked to housing development, changing population patterns, and planning requirements for in-year admissions and longer-term growth.

Warwickshire has seen significant investment in education places over the last decade, with over 12,000 new permanent school places created since 2015 and 15 new schools opened in that time. Further provision is planned, with four more new schools expected in the next five years along with several expansion projects for mainstream and specialist settings. In the longer term, if all proposed housing developments proceed, up to 18 additional schools may be required.

Also reported is a forecasted growth in post-16 learners, expected to peak between 2027 and 2029, and ongoing work to increase specialist provision for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is detailed.

Following cabinet’s endorsement, the report will be shared with elected members and published on the council’s website. Engagement with schools, early years settings, and partners across the county will continue as the council progresses feasibility work and planning for the outlined projects.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Ensuring that every child in Warwickshire can access high-quality education, from early years through to post-16, is one of our most important responsibilities. The Annual Education Sufficiency Update gives us a clear and honest picture of where we are now and what we need to plan for in the years ahead.

“Warwickshire continues to see changing population patterns and significant housing growth, and this means we must remain proactive and forward-thinking. I am proud of the progress already made, including the many new schools and thousands of new school places delivered over the last decade. But we know there is more to do, and this update provides the foundation for the careful planning and partnership working that will ensure we can secure resource meet needs.”

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: December Cabinet: Annual Education Sufficiency Update