Enjoy the festive sparkle when shopping local this Christmas.

From historic towns glowing with twinkling lights to artisan markets brimming with unique gifts, this Christmas, Warwickshire promises an unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Shopping local is a chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere, get a personal shopping experience and make the most of the knowledge and dedication of Warwickshire’s small business owners. Warwickshire’s independents are the heart of the high street and every purchase helps sustain local jobs and businesses.

With a range of small businesses throughout the county, from retail to hospitality to events, there is a lot on offer throughout the festive period.

Make the most of your town. Following the spectacular Big Switch-On celebrations across the county, Warwickshire’s towns are looking at their festive finest, providing the perfect backdrop to enjoy local hospitality and great gift ideas. Enjoy the charm of Christmas markets and artisan fairs throughout December, where you’ll find handcrafted treasures and festive treats.

Warwickshire’s beloved tree festivals are another way to submerge yourself in the county’s unique seasonal atmosphere. St Mary’s in Warwick and Leamington’s Tree Fest set the trail alight with their spectacular decorated trees, with Shipston’s tree of life - decorated with white lights in memory of loved ones - following suit.

The community can come together in Nuneaton for its Lantern Parade - a magical event taking place this Sunday, (14 December 2025) from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the town centre. The event is free to attend, and includes workshops for lantern-making beforehand, making it an inclusive and family-friendly way to welcome the winter season. Traditional entertainment, music, and storytelling add to the atmosphere, ensuring a memorable evening for all ages.

Don't miss your local tractor run, powered by the might of our rural communities and bringing wonder to villages and market towns. These events aren’t just a spectacle, in the season of giving, they raise vital funds for local charities and bring communities together.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The festive period is an important time for small businesses and support from visitors and residents can make a big difference to them way beyond the Christmas season. With so much happening across the county, now is a great time to explore everything on offer and enjoy the best of our towns and villages. Diverting a small part of your Christmas spend to our high streets makes all the difference.”

Join the conversation and share any festive finds on our social media channels, Facebook and Instagram using #WarwickshireChristmas and #VisitWarwickshire. For event listings and inspiration, visit Shakespeare’s England Events Portal and Visit Warwickshire web pages.

Let’s make Warwickshire shine this Christmas – shop local, celebrate together, and create magical memories!