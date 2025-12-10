Warwickshire County Council tops national rankings for drain and gully maintenance 

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating outstanding which highlights the Council’s commitment to keeping the county’s roads safe and resilient.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos Mori, captures public views on highway and transport services across the UK. This year, Warwickshire achieved exceptional results, particularly in its drain and gully cleaning programme, ranking first among all County Councils for “Keeping drains clear and working”.

This achievement reflects Warwickshire’s proactive approach to drainage maintenance, reducing flood risks and improving road safety for residents and businesses. The Council also secured top-tier positions in related areas, including dealing with flooding on roads and pavements (second place, up ten places from last year) and provision of drains, (ranked first place).

The survey was distributed to 3,300 randomly selected households across the County, with 715 residents responding. This represents an impressive 21.7% response rate, significantly higher than the national average of 18.1%. Such a strong level of engagement provides a robust and reliable measure of customer satisfaction across Warwickshire.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council said: “We are delighted to see Warwickshire leading the way nationally in drainage maintenance. Keeping our drains and gullies clear is vital for preventing flooding and ensuring our roads remain safe and accessible. These results show that our investment and hard work are making a real difference for residents.

“I’d like to thank our residents for responding to the survey. Our engagement level was well above the national average and is another example of how our local communities get involved and share their local knowledge and views. It’s critical to us having the full picture that allows us to use our resources most effectively.”

Key Highlights from the NHT Survey:

Ranked first for keeping drains clear and working (up two places from 2024).

Significant improvements in dealing with flooding (+7%) and mud on roads (+4%).

Eleven indicators improved by 4% or more, with no major declines.

Warwickshire remains second best performing County Council overall for highway maintenance.

For more information about Warwickshire’s roads and transport, visit: Roads and transport – Warwickshire County Council