Councillor grant fund data presented to members

A report to the Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee detailed how nearly half a million pounds was distributed to community projects by the council’s 57 members in 2023/24 and how the projects had benefitted local communities a year on.

The £8,000 councillor grant is a non-statutory fund made available over two rounds during the year by Warwickshire County Council to each of its 57 members who, then, receive applications for financial donations from local community projects.

In 2023/24 there were 849 applications, an increase of 57% on the 2022/23 figure. There was a 70% success rate with unsuccessful applications signposted to alternative support.

There were eight themes for projects, so that councillors could be sure that claims aligned with identified council priorities. These were as follows with some applications aligning with more than one of the categories (number in brackets shows how many schemes aligned to this priority)

Improve community assets and their sustainability (202)

Improve access to services (138)

Improve financial capability (39)

Reduce loneliness and isolation (358)

Improve physical health/mental health and wellbeing (475)

Promote equalities and inclusivity (175)

Improve the physical environment or reduce environmental impact (97)

Examples of schemes included warm hubs, youth clubs, minor refurbishments to community venues, scout groups, allotments or community festivals.

The purpose of the fund is to create opportunities for groups in the communities to enable something sustainable that will tackle the criteria. To that end, community grants from 2023/24 went to 517 organisations, helping to recruit a total of 1,626 new volunteers delivering 146,000 hours. Nearly 36,000 residents in Warwickshire’s communities have benefitted directly from the activities.

Cllr Mike Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: “We talk about community power, and these grants are the embodiment of that working at its very best.

“Local communities know what they need and they know who can provide that service. They have all the local intelligence, and this fund gives the resources so local voluntary groups can create opportunities for local people who need it most. Well done to all involved.”

Testimonials for local groups

We have [been] thanked by The Disability Tennis working with the children with disabilities. Thanked by the Lawn Tennis Association and had some lovely letters of thanks from the schools. We have introduced the school to Water Orton Cricket Club so they also send a group there once a week for basic cricket coaching. – Water Orton & District Tennis Club talking about the success of their project which funded new specialist coaching equipment for children with learning difficulties.

“The trips have given people something to look forward to and a change of scenery. Many stay inside their homes as there are barriers to going out. The trips have given companionship, especially to carers.” – Alz Dementia Lunchtime Club, Nuneaton and Bedworth talking about canal trips for their customers and carers funded by the grant.

“Local girls have been enjoying activities without their families facing additional financial pressure such as cooking, sleepovers, exploring outdoors and cinema.” Wolvey Brownies leader, Rugby Borough

“The people attending live on their own and this is two hours they can meet and chat. We have couples attending where one is living with dementia and they can be supported by others around them. All our attendees feed back to say it is two hours where they can laugh, chat and be themselves.” Baginton Warm Hub, Warwick District

“Helping me navigate through grief has been very helpful … the counselling helped enormously with my grief … I was in a very bad place at the beginning and I am now able to cope with life." Customer quotes from Shakespeare Hospice, Stratford.