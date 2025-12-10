FREE Swim Sessions

Thanks to a collaboration with Warwickshire’s Family Information Service and Everyone Active we have an incredible new year offer.

Enjoy complimentary swimming this January at one of 8 Everyone Active leisure centres:

Stratford-upon-Avon

Southam

Shipston

Studley

Newbold Comyn (Leamington Spa)

St Nicholas Park (Warwick)

Bedworth

Pingles (Nuneaton).

This offer will be available from Tuesday 6 January until Saturday 31st January 2026.

Who can join?

Up to 2 adults & 2 children OR 1 adult & 3 children

Children under 8 years must be accompanied by an adult in the water (max 2 under-8s per adult).

Available sessions across Warwickshire

Swimming sessions available Date Type of session Location Valid for Mondays, 12pm Family swimming Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Tuesdays, 10am Public swimming Southam Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Tuesdays, 1.30pm Public swimming St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Tuesdays, 6pm Public swimming Studley Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Wednesdays, 12pm Family swimming Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Thursdays, 4pm Family swimming Shipston Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Thursdays, 5pm Family swimming Stratford Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children Any Family swimming Bedworth Leisure Centre Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children

during any family swim session Any Family swimming Pingles Leisure Centre, Nuneaton Valid for up to 2 adults & 2 children

during any family swim session

How to book

The lead booker must have an Everyone Active card. If you’re not registered, sign up for free at (Join - Everyone Active) [Join Everyone Active → Select your nearest centre → Choose “Pay As You Go” option].

Then, request your free session (Everyone Active Warwickshire Family Swim Offer). Once the enquiry has been submitted, the team will then check availability and confirm the booking.

The offer is valid once per family.

The offer ends on Saturday 31 January.

Check out Everyone Active Leisure Centres to view the range of activities they provide in your area, including: