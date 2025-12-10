Stay fire safe this Christmas with these festive tips

From decorating your home to wrapping presents, spending time with family and enjoying a festive feast, with so much to think about it’s easy to forget the small habits to stay fire safe while bein...

From decorating your home to wrapping presents, spending time with family and enjoying a festive feast, with so much to think about it’s easy to forget the small habits to stay fire safe while being distracted by the busyness of the season.

This is why Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to take extra care over the festive season to ensure that their families and loved ones are protected from fire. To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list.

Throughout December the service is sharing advice on how to stay safe over the festive period. Here are some of the top tips:

Christmas lights: Check that fairy lights are safe to use, particularly if they have been packed away for the past year, and make sure they conform to British Standard (BS EN 60598). Always turn fairy lights off if you’re leaving the house or going to bed.

Be careful with candles: Place candles on a heatproof surface and keep them out of the reach of children and away from decorations, cards, wrapping paper and fabrics. Never leave candles burning unattended.

Real Christmas trees: Don’t place real Christmas trees close to a heat source such as fireplaces, heat vents and candles. The heat will dry out the tree and cause it to be more easily ignited by heat, flame or sparks. Always keep the tree stand filled with water to prevent the tree drying out and becoming a fire risk.

Shop carefully: Be vigilant when shopping for presents, particularly online. It will be tempting to try to save money through buying from online market places but it can lead to unknowingly buying counterfeit goods that don’t meet safety standards and pose a fire risk. Make sure to only purchase from a reputable retailer to ensure goods meet safety standards.

Stay safe in the kitchen: Never cook under the influence of alcohol. Keep flammable items such as tea towels and oven gloves away from hob rings as they can set them alight, watch children if they’re helping in the kitchen and make sure to never leave them, or cooking, unattended.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Dale Bridgewater said: “Christmas can be the time for relaxing, spending time with family and friends and maybe even overindulging. But fairy lights, candles and decorations mean it is also a time to take extra care to keep our loved ones safe from fire. Follow the advice of the fire service to help keep you and your loved ones safe this Christmas.”

“We wish all of our residents a safe and peaceful Christmas.”

If you’re having family or friends over at Christmas, make sure everyone knows the escape route in the event of fire. Don’t forget to have working smoke alarms fitted on every level of the home – don’t be tempted to use the batteries in Christmas presents.

Here are some more tips that will help to enjoy Christmas safely this year:

Don’t overload electric sockets. Make sure there’s only one plug per socket

Don’t charge electrical goods on soft furnishings such as beds, sofas and chairs. This causes them to overheat which can cause a fire – always charge devices on a hard, heat-resistant surface

Use the correct charging cable when charging electrical devices

For more Christmas fire safety tips, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.