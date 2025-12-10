Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service commend public hero for act of bravery on M40

A quick-thinking member of the public has been formally recognised by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) for a selfless act of bravery in Warwickshire.

Alex Capewell, who intervened in a serious road traffic collision on the M40 motorway earlier this year, was honoured with a Chief’s Commendation Award this week at Leamington Fire Station for his heroic actions.

The incident occurred when a vehicle struck a barrier and immediately caught fire. Without hesitation, Mr Capewell, who witnessed the crash, stopped and rushed to the aid of the driver, managing to pull them from the wreckage just moments before the car was completely engulfed in flames.

The WFRS staff member who nominated Mr Capewell commented: "I believe Mr Capewell demonstrated a remarkable level of courage in what was a very challenging and dangerous situation. This is a wonderful example of selfless bravery. His swift, decisive action undoubtedly prevented a tragic loss of life.”

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook, who presented the commendation, praised Mr Capewell’s bravery:

"Alex’s actions exemplify the very best of our community spirit. His bravery in such a dangerous situation to help save a stranger deserves the highest recognition. We are incredibly proud to commend him for his profound courage."

Speaking about his award Alex Capewell said: " It was a great honour to receive the commendation, when a situation arises it’s not something that crosses your mind. But to have the recognition and a day meeting the crew was amazing and something to look back on with fond memories”.

To learn more about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue