Warwickshire’s new Young Poet Laureate announced 

Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to reveal that Naomi Mba, a talented young writer from Avon Valley School in Rugby, has been named the eleventh Warwickshire Young Poet Laureate for 2025/26. Naomi succeeds last year’s laureate, Ananditha Venkatramanan, and will step into the role with a vision full of creativity and community spirit. The selection day, held in November at Rugby Library, brought together six outstanding finalists for an inspiring celebration of poetry. The day opened with a dynamic workshop led by Emilie Lauren Jones, Coventry Poet Laureate 2021-2023, who shared invaluable insights into crafting and performing poetry. Shortlisted candidates then met with the judging panel to discuss their ambitions for the laureateship, before taking to the stage to perform two original poems in front of a live audience. After thoughtful consideration, the judges awarded the title to Naomi, praising her imaginative writing, assured stage presence, and exciting ideas for championing poetry throughout Warwickshire. The Young Poet Laureate scheme offers young people aged 13-17 an exceptional opportunity to develop their writing and performance skills, collaborate with professional poets, and take part in workshops and events across the county. As the new laureate, Naomi will represent Warwickshire Libraries at public events and inspire other young people to discover the power and possibility of poetry. Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “The Young Poet Laureate scheme is a wonderful celebration of creativity and self-expression among Warwickshire’s young people. Poetry has the power to inspire, connect, and give voice to ideas that matter. “We are incredibly proud of Naomi and all the finalists for their talent and dedication, and we look forward to seeing Naomi share her passion for poetry and inspire our communities across the county and across age groups over the coming year.” Applications for the 2026/27 Young Poet Laureate open in January 2026. To learn more about the scheme and how to apply, visit:or email:. Warwickshire Libraries proudly support the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, working to ensure all children and young people are heard, safe, happy, healthy, and equipped with the skills they need to thrive. Learn more at: