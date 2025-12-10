NEW! FREE SONG-WRITING AND CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPs IN 2026

Arts Uplift

SONG-WRITING AND CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPs IN 2026

Come and join us for our new song-writing and creative writing workshops for well-being next year and start the year creating some space for yourself and your mental health and learn a new hobby or pick up on an old one!



SONG-WRITING



Feeling heavy? Lighten it with a lyric. Write your own!

Discover the power of song writing to enhance your wellbeing. Join experienced musician Martin Riley and guests for these FREE songwriting workshops designed to help adults.

Starts January — Every Thursday!

A 10-session course running weekly at The Benn Partnership, Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3HR



7.15pm-8.45pm

15, 22, 29 January

5, 12, 19, 26 February

5, 12, 19 March 2026



CREATIVE-WRITING



Discover your voice, craft compelling stories, and connect with others in a supportive community.

Online via Zoom

Wednesdays 7–8.30pm

21 January, 25 February, 18 March & 15 April 2026



We will cover:

Where stories come from

Story structure

Character creation

Finding the meaning

Exploring form

Plotting

Redrafting

And of course, how not to become blocked in your creativity! The aim is to provide chances to learn, create, and collaborate, in an inclusive, no pressure environment and how this links to your well-being.



All our workshops provide an opportunity to build new friendships with like minded people. They are always led by experienced and friendly artists. No experience is necessary.

