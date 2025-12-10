Support Worker - Individual Support Solutions

Individual Support Solutions company logo

Nuneaton Branch

Support Worker Vacany - Individual Support Solutions

Join our Professional Caring Team in Nuneaton

Have you got what it takes to become a Support Worker for our Supported Living services ??

We have vacancies in our Nuneaton Services £12.85 to £13.27 per hour (plus the option to earn £73.89 per sleep in shift)

  • full and part-time hours available.
  • Must be able to work flexibly on a rota system
  • A driver would be desirable

Benefits:

  • Private health scheme
  • Pension
  • Full training
  • 45p per mile plus paid travel time

 

To apply visit our website: individualsupportsolutions.org

Published: 10th December 2025

