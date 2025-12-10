Support Worker - Individual Support Solutions

Nuneaton Branch
Support Worker Vacany - Individual Support Solutions
Join our Professional Caring Team in Nuneaton
Have you got what it takes to become a Support Worker for our Supported Living services ??
We have vacancies in our Nuneaton Services £12.85 to £13.27 per hour (plus the option to earn £73.89 per sleep in shift)
- full and part-time hours available.
- Must be able to work flexibly on a rota system
- A driver would be desirable
Benefits:
- Private health scheme
- Pension
- Full training
- 45p per mile plus paid travel time
To apply visit our website: individualsupportsolutions.org