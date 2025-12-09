No more winter riding cold feet with Winter Wheelers

Warwickshire County Council has partnered with Love to Ride to bring Winter Wheelers, a motivating winter biking challenge that makes winter riding fun, rewarding and accessible to everyone.

From 1 December to 31 January, Winter Wheelers is inviting riders of all levels to embrace the cold weather by hopping on their bikes.

Winter biking offers numerous benefits, from boosting mental and physical well-being to supporting a healthier planet and reducing travel costs. Once registered for Winter Wheelers, all participants will receive personalised emails to help them overcome their specific barriers and experience these amazing benefits. They’ll also gain access to Quick Courses and a wealth of tips and informative articles to help boost their confidence.

In 2024/25, Winter Wheelers saw over 26,000 enthusiastic participants, from across the UK, wrap up and ride. Once again, this all-inclusive challenge welcomes everyone from seasoned riders to those who haven't been on a bike in years (or ever). Participants can win amazing prizes, including a £2,500 visa gift card, just by logging their rides on Love to Ride.

Last year, 407 riders from 37 workplaces took part in Warwickshire and logged a collective distance of 69,522 miles across 6,806 individual trips. This year, Winter Wheelers promises to be bigger and better, and Love to Ride is determined to demonstrate that riding in winter doesn’t need to give you cold feet!

Here’s how to get involved:

Sign up for free at https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Log your bike rides one of three ways: automatically with the Love to Ride app, on the website, or by syncing another riding app. Download the Love to Ride app for Apple or Android devices.

Encourage others to take part for more chances to win.

Here residents can find a quick course on riding in ice: https://www.lovetoride.net/uk/courses/24

To start a cycling adventure today, ready for Winter Wheelers, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Find great rides across Warwickshire: https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/greatrides

Discover more about active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeactivetravel